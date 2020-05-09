Groups of blue chips including FPT, MSN, VIC, VNM, MSN, VRE, PNJ, VHM as well as groups of commercial banks VCB, CTG, ACB rallied robustly, helping to strengthen the rising momentum in the market in the green.

After rallying robustly, they slightly sank because of strong selling pressure yet ending the trading session, the VN-Index still rose nearly 18 points exceeding 800 points.

Ending the trading session, the benchmark VN-Index gained 17.19 points, or 2.16 percent, to close at 813.73 points with 228 stocks increasing, 140 decreasing, and 49 remaining unchanged.

Meanwhile ending the trading session, the HNX-Index rose 1.71 points or 1.58 percent to close at 110.02 points with 89 stocks escalating, 70 losing and 83 standing still.

Market liquidity reached around VND7.8 trillion, 60 percent higher than the previous trading session equivalent to 470 million stocks. Noticeably, foreign investors bought nearly VND60 billion in the trading session continuing to be net sellers.

By Minh Huy - Translated by Anh Quan