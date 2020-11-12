Van Phong Economic Zone to welcome US$3.2 billion CCGT power project

On November 12, Mr. Nguyen Tan Tuan, Chairman of the People's Committee of Khanh Hoa Province, said that he just had a meeting with representatives of J-Power to discuss the investment and development of the Van Phong Combined Cycle Gas Turbine Power Plant Project in Ninh Thuy Industrial Park in Ninh Thuy Ward, Ninh Hoa Town.



Accordingly, J-Power made a presentation about the 3,000-MW Van Phong Combined Cycle Gas Turbine Power Plant Project, which will be built in Ninh Thuy Industrial Park with a total area of about 40 hectares, dividing into two phases.



In phase 1, it will deploy the plant with two turbines with a total capacity of 1,500 MWs, which will operate commercially in 2025. Phase 2 has a capacity of 1,500 MWs and will go into commercial operation after 2028.



The main source of raw materials is the liquefied gas of the Vietnam Oil and Gas Group, and a part of raw materials will be imported. Gas consumption is estimated at 1.2 million tons per year in phase 1. The auxiliary material of the plant is diesel oil with a total consumption of 20,000 cubic meters per year, supplied by Vietnam's petrochemical companies. The project is equipped with the most advanced equipment available currently. The total investment of the project is nearly $3.2 billion.

Van Phong Economic Zone has favorable conditions to develop coastal projects. (Photo: SGGP) According to the leader of J-Power, it has 60 years of experience in energy production and is the main power supplier for Japan. The company currently has seven active power plants in Japan, which so far have not caused any problems to the environment. The company commits to ensuring environmental protection if it receives approval for the investment. According to Mr. Nguyen Tan Tuan, the entire 40 hectares of land that J-Power wants to use for the project is cleared land with a completed site clearance process. The basic infrastructure is also ready. Moreover, the gas turbine power project in Ninh Thuy Industrial Park has many advantages because it is near Southern Van Phong General Port and Van Phong bonded petroleum warehouse. These conditions are extremely favorable for the operation of a gas turbine power plant.



In response to investors' wishes, shortly, Khanh Hoa Province will report to the Ministry of Industry and Trade on the addition of four planning positions for gas turbine power and liquefied gas storage that the Provincial People's Committee has chosen in recent years. According to Mr. Nguyen Tan Tuan, the province gives priority to attracting investment in clean technology projects in Van Phong Economic Zone. Therefore, the Van Phong Combined Cycle Gas Turbine Power Plant project meets this requirement. If the project is added to the Power Development Master Plan 8 by the Ministry of Industry and Trade, the province will notify and allow J-Power to implement the project. According to Mr. Nguyen Tan Tuan, the entire 40 hectares of land that J-Power wants to use for the project is cleared land with a completed site clearance process. The basic infrastructure is also ready. Moreover, the gas turbine power project in Ninh Thuy Industrial Park has many advantages because it is near Southern Van Phong General Port and Van Phong bonded petroleum warehouse. These conditions are extremely favorable for the operation of a gas turbine power plant.In response to investors' wishes, shortly, Khanh Hoa Province will report to the Ministry of Industry and Trade on the addition of four planning positions for gas turbine power and liquefied gas storage that the Provincial People's Committee has chosen in recent years. According to Mr. Nguyen Tan Tuan, the province gives priority to attracting investment in clean technology projects in Van Phong Economic Zone. Therefore, the Van Phong Combined Cycle Gas Turbine Power Plant project meets this requirement. If the project is added to the Power Development Master Plan 8 by the Ministry of Industry and Trade, the province will notify and allow J-Power to implement the project.

By Van Ngoc – Translated by Bao Nghi