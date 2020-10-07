Vegetable, fruit exports reach US$2.5 billion in nine months

Of which, in August this year, types of fruits contributing to the general growth of the agricultural sector included dragon fruit, mango, banana, coconut, jackfruit, durian, passion fruit, and longan. For processed products, products made from passion fruit, mango, chili, pineapple, and coconut were the main export items, but processed passion fruit exports tended to decrease. However, the market for passion fruit products remains large, while Vietnam has many competitive advantages.



The effective EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) will create conditions for Vietnamese fruit and vegetable exporters to compete with exporters in countries with the same geographical location in Southeast Asia like Thailand, the Philippines, and Malaysia, and other countries with the same weather conditions in South America like Peru and Ecuador.



Noticeably, Thailand's import of fresh coconuts from Vietnam reached 129,000 tons in the past months, worth $50.4 million, up 377.7 percent in volume, and 781.3 percent in value compared to the same period last year.





By Phan Thanh – Translated by Thuy Doan