Vegetable prices remain unpalatably high in HCMC The report said that the volume of goods from the provinces to the two wholesale markets of Binh Dien and Thu Duc reached 5,155 tons every day, down 8.1 percent against June 29.

Livestock and poultry meat products reached 266.5 tons, especially pork supply met demand while seafood products reached 266.5 tons, vegetables and fruits more than 4,294 tons.



The wholesale prices of most food and foodstuffs, including vegetables and fruits at Binh Dien and Thu Duc markets, are stable. Particularly in traditional markets, the prices of vegetables and fruits still remained high. For instance, Da Lat cabbage fetched VND25,000 per kilogram while the posted price was only VND20,000 a kilogram.

Additionally, zucchini was sold at VND30,000 a kilogram, up by VND15,000 per kilogram, tomatoes at VND35,000 a kilogram up by VND5,000. Broccoli price increased by VND10,000 to VND30,000 a kilogram while bitter melon and cucumber at the same price of VND30,000, a surge of VND10,000 a kilogram.

Sellers explained that vegetable prices increased not because of the scarcity of supply, but because of increased input costs of gasoline resulting in higher transportation fees and sales costs during the pandemic. Noticeably, some places in District 8, District 10, and District 11, sales at traditional markets decreased by 20 percent and 30 percent due to more blocked areas.

Currently, the city Department of Industry and Trade in coordinated with the Department of Transport to guide businesses to complete permit–granting formalities as well as to facilitate transportation of food and commodities from manufacturing facilities and warehouses to markets, concentrated isolation areas, isolated residential areas, hospitals.

Petroleum Company yesterday announced that from July 1, gas prices increased by VND2,500 a kilogram including VAT equivalent to VND30,000 for a 12-kg petrol tank. The retail price of the SP brand is VND405,000 for a 12-kg tank. Similarly, brands such as Pacific Petro, City Petro, ESGas each fetches around VND400,000 for a 12-kg tank differently.

