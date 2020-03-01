Vietnam Airlines supports RoK passengers amid COVID-19 outbreak

The support programme is applied for tickets, which have departure date from February 29 to April 30, 2020 and were bought at Vietnam Airlines' ticket offices or on the carrier’s official website and mobile phone app.

To get free ticket change, passengers can contact Vietnam Airlines’ ticket offices or call its Passenger Care Hotline 1900 1100 (if in Vietnam) or 84 2438 320 320 (if outside Vietnam).

The carrier is also coordinating closely with authorities and related agencies to better serve passengers amid the outbreak of the acute respiratory disease caused by the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19).

Earlier, the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam sent a dispatch to airlines of Vietnam and other countries, following the Vietnamese Government’s suspension of visa-free entry for all visitors from the Republic of Korea, effective from 0:00 am on February 29.

All people flying from or transiting through the RoK are subject to a 14-day quarantine.

Vietnamplus