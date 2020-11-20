Vietnam among Asia-Pacific economies with fastest per-capita GDP rise: Bloomberg

Armenia, Georgia, and Bangladesh were also named in the list.

Overall, developing Asian countries will see per-capita GDP rise six-fold in the period.

China’s surging economy is set to overtake 56 countries in the rankings, placing 70th in the world on the metric.

Turkmenistan is projected to be the only country climbing further up the rankings than China, advancing 58 spots.

Vietnam’s economy could grow bigger than Singapore by 2029, the UK-based Global Business Outlook recently cited the Development Bank of Singapore (DBS)’s report.

In its report, the DBS predicts that Vietnam could grow at a pace of 6 percent to 6.5 percent in the next 10 years.

Currently, the Vietnamese economy is worth US$224 billion. This means it covers 69 percent of Singapore’s economic size which is worth US$324 billion.

Vietnamplus