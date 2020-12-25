Vietnam applies anti-dumping measures on Chinese cold-rolled steel products

The above decision is to prevent and minimize damage to the domestic manufacturing industry caused by the impact of a large volume of imported cold-rolled steel products.
Anti-dumping measures will take effect for five years, starting from December 28, 2020, with applicable tax rates from 4.43 percent to 25.22 percent for current HS codes, including 7209.16.10, 7209.16.90, 7209.17.10, 7209.17.90, 7209.18.91, 7209.18.99, 7209.26.10, 7209.26.90, 7209.27.10, 7209.27.90, 7209.28.10, 7209.28.90, 7209.90.90, 7211.23.20, 7211.23.30, 7211.23.90, 7211.29.20, 7211.29.30, 7211.29.90, and 7255.50.90.
