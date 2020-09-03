Vietnam approves development plan for salt industry in 2021 – 2030

The plan aims to maintain the area for salt production of 14,500 hectares with productivity of 1.5 million tons annually by 2025.

Moreover, the government will invest in the industry infrastructure, machine, and equipment to satisfy domestic demand paying more heed to synchronous support to production of salt with vitamin and nutritional substances.



Until 2030, total area for salt production will be 14,244 hectare with productivity of 2 million tons a year.

Last but not least, the project also gives support to building of pilot model of salt production combining with resorts for tourism in salt villages to promote salt industry in the northern provinces of Thai Binh, Nam Dinh, the central provinces of Ha Tinh, Quang Ngai, the south-central province of Khanh Hoa and Ho Chi Minh City.





By Lam Nguyen - Translated by Uyen Phuong