Vietnam attracts over US$15 billion of FDI in six months

The ministry reported that as of June 20, $9.55 billion had been injected into 804 newly-licensed projects, up 13.2 percent year on year.



Meanwhile, $4.12 billion had been added into 460 underway projects, a year on year rise of 10.6 percent. Foreign investors also poured $1.61 billion in share purchase deals in Vietnam, according to the ministry.



Meanwhile, the disbursement of FDI in the period rose 6.8 percent year on year to $9.24 billion.



Among the 18 sectors attracting FDI, manufacturing-processing lured the highest amount at $6.98 billion, accounting for 45.7 percent of the total investment, followed by power production and distribution with $5.34 billion, making up nearly 35 percent of the total investment.



Singapore leads the 80 countries and territories investing in Vietnam with investment of $5.64 billion, followed by Japan with $2.44 billion, and the Republic of Korea with $2.05 billion.



As of June 20, the country had hosted 33,787 FDI projects worth $397.89 billion totally, of which $241.1 billion, or 60 percent, had been disbursed.



The export revenue of the foreign-invested sector has continued to rise at 32.2 percent to $116 billion (including crude oil), accounting for 74.1 percent of the country’s total export revenue. The sector’s revenue excluding crude oil reached $115.3 billion, up 32.6 percent year on year.



The sector imported $102.6 billion worth of goods in the period, up 38.7 percent year on year. As a result, in the first half of this year, it enjoyed a trade surplus of $13.4 billion including revenue from crude oil.



The MPI also reported a trade deficit of $14.9 billion by domestic businesses.







