Vietnam attracts over US$15 billion of FDI in six months

Foreign investors have poured US$15.27 billion of investment in Vietnam so far this year, equivalent to 97.4 percent of the amount recorded in the same period last year, according to the Ministry of Planning and Investment (MPI).

The ministry reported that as of June 20, $9.55 billion had been injected into 804 newly-licensed projects, up 13.2 percent year on year.

Meanwhile, $4.12 billion had been added into 460 underway projects, a year on year rise of 10.6 percent. Foreign investors also poured $1.61 billion in share purchase deals in Vietnam, according to the ministry.

Meanwhile, the disbursement of FDI in the period rose 6.8 percent year on year to $9.24 billion.

Among the 18 sectors attracting FDI, manufacturing-processing lured the highest amount at $6.98 billion, accounting for 45.7 percent of the total investment, followed by power production and distribution with $5.34 billion, making up nearly 35 percent of the total investment.

Singapore leads the 80 countries and territories investing in Vietnam with investment of $5.64 billion, followed by Japan with $2.44 billion, and the Republic of Korea with $2.05 billion.

As of June 20, the country had hosted 33,787 FDI projects worth $397.89 billion totally, of which $241.1 billion, or 60 percent, had been disbursed.

The export revenue of the foreign-invested sector has continued to rise at 32.2 percent to $116 billion (including crude oil), accounting for 74.1 percent of the country’s total export revenue. The sector’s revenue excluding crude oil reached $115.3 billion, up 32.6 percent year on year.

The sector imported $102.6 billion worth of goods in the period, up 38.7 percent year on year. As a result, in the first half of this year, it enjoyed a trade surplus of $13.4 billion including revenue from crude oil.

The MPI also reported a trade deficit of $14.9 billion by domestic businesses.

