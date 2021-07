The State Bank of Vietnam Ho Chi Minh City Branch (SBV-HCMC Branch) has recently asked local credit institutions to continue implementing solutions to support and remove difficulties for borrowers affected by the Covid-19 pandemic according to the regulations on debt repayment rescheduling, exemption, and reduction of interest rates and fees, and new loans following Circular No.01/2020 and Circular No.03/2021 of the SBV.