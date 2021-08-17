Vietnam becomes world's second largest garment exporter

Vietnam’s economic growth accelerated to 6.61% y/y in 2Q21, extending from an upwardly revised gain of 4.65% y/y in 1Q21. While this fell slightly short of expectations, it nonetheless reaffirmed the current upswing and re-establishment of its historic trend seen during 2013 to 2019. For the first half of 2021, Vietnam’s GDP expanded 5.64% y/y, more than 3 times the pace of 1.82% in 1H20.
The research team from Ho Chi Minh City University of Technology has successfully developed a new facemask made from graphene oxide and Nano silver. This anti-bacterial, reusable facemask can effectively prevent virus infection, which is rather useful during Covid-19 pandemic.
Vietnam's stock market was extremely positive, with more than VND33 trillion pumped into the market in the first trading session of the week on August 16, although foreign investors still net sold for the fifth consecutive session with about VND960 billion.