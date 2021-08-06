Vietnam boosts dragon fruit export to India, Pakistan

Many localities across the country have entered harvest season for dragon fruits with an estimated output of 1,455 million tons in 2021, an increase of about 10 percent compared to the same period in 2020.

Vietnamese Ambassador to India Pham Sanh Chau said that the export value of Vietnamese dragon fruits to India increased sharply by 52 percent in 2020 that affirmed India as a large export market for this product.The conference was co-held by the Vietnam Trade Promotion Agency under the Ministry of Industry and Trade along with the Vietnamese Embassy in India and the Vietnamese Embassy in Pakistan.

By Phuc Van- Translated by Huyen Huong