Vietnam calls for investment from EU businesses headquartered in Singapore

This is a favorable opportunity for multinational corporations and companies headquartered in Singapore to seek new business investment opportunities in Vietnam after the EVFTA officially took effect.The seminar took place in Singapore with presence of the Vietnamese Ambassador to Singapore, the Director of the EU-ASEAN Business Council, the Chairman of EuroCham, representatives of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Vietnam, Singapore Business Association and more than 100 representatives of EU enterprises in Singapore.

By Phuc Van- Translated by Huyen Huong