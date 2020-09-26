  1. Business

Vietnam calls for investment from EU businesses headquartered in Singapore

The Embassy of Vietnam and Vietnam Trade Office in Singapore in cooperation with the EU-ASEAN Business Council (EU-ABC), Singapore International Chamber of Commerce and the European Business Association in Vietnam (EuroCham) yesterday held an online seminar themed “EVFTA officially takes effect - New investment and business opportunities for EU businesses in Vietnam.”

This is a favorable opportunity for multinational corporations and companies headquartered in Singapore to seek new business investment opportunities in Vietnam after the EVFTA officially took effect.

The seminar took place in Singapore with presence of the Vietnamese Ambassador to Singapore, the Director of the EU-ASEAN Business Council, the Chairman of EuroCham, representatives of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Vietnam, Singapore Business Association and more than 100 representatives of EU enterprises in Singapore.  

