Vietnam continues to purchase electricity from Laos

Particularly, as of August 9, Chairman of Vietnam Electricity’s Member Board Duong Quang Thanh and Laotian enterprises co-signed memorandums of understandings under the witnesses of Vietnamese President Nguyen Xuan Phuc and General Secretary, President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith.

The first memorandum of understanding on cooperation in electricity research and purchase from 840-megawatt Nam U Hydropower Plant Cluster and the 240-megawatt Nam Ngum 4 Hydropower Plant was signed between EVN and the Laos National Electricity Company.

The second signed MoU is the agreement of power purchase from Nam Chien Hydropower Plant Cluster with its capacity of 104MW between EVN and EDL – Generation Company.The last one is a cooperation agreement on research and purchase agreement of electricity from hydropower plants of Se Cong 5 with a capacity of 330MW, Nam Ngone 1 with 40MW and Nam Ngone 2 with 30MW between EVN and Phongsupthavy Group.Vietnam is expected to import electricity from Laos with a capacity from 3,000MW to 5,000MW for the period of 2020-2030 contributing to ensure the national energy security.

By Van Phuc- Translated by Huyen Huong