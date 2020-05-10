  1. Business

Vietnam develops sustainable afforestation

SGGP
Currently, Vietnam has gained the initiative in 70 percent of wood material sources, becoming the fifth largest country in the world in terms of wood and wooden product exports and accounting for 6 percent of the global market shares of wooden products.

Mr. Le Bien Hoa, a farmer in Trung Son Commune in Gio Linh District in Quang Tri Province, was a pioneer in FSC-certified afforestation across the country. (Photo: SGGP)

Mr. Le Bien Hoa, a farmer in Trung Son Commune in Gio Linh District in Quang Tri Province, was a pioneer in FSC-certified afforestation across the country. (Photo: SGGP)

Vietnam and the EU signed the Voluntary Partnership Agreement on Forest Law Enforcement, Governance, and Trade which will open widely the doors for Vietnamese wooden products to enter the EU’s market. Certainly, the prerequisite is that domestic timber enterprises actively join with farmers in the eco-afforestation chain, create a source of 100 percent clean wood materials, and achieve the Forest Stewardship Council certificate.
Vietnam develops sustainable afforestation ảnh 1 The first forest plantations grown under the FSC standards in Gio Linh District in the central province of Quang Tri. (Photo: SGGP)
Vietnam develops sustainable afforestation ảnh 2 Workers transport FSC-certified plantation timber to the processing area. (Photo: SGGP)
Vietnam develops sustainable afforestation ảnh 3 Inside the largest handicraft wood processing facility in Binh Dinh Province of Tien Dat Furniture Corporation which specializes in exporting furniture to the UK, France, and the US. (Photo: SGGP)
Vietnam develops sustainable afforestation ảnh 4 Wooden furniture products are produced in a modern, closed production line to ensure the quality and design. (Photo: SGGP)
Vietnam develops sustainable afforestation ảnh 5 Workers process handicraft products made from FSC-certified plantation timber. (Photo: SGGP)

By Ngoc Oai, Nguyen Hoang – Translated by Thuy Doan

Tags:

Other news

See more