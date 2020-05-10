Vietnam develops sustainable afforestation

Vietnam and the EU signed the Voluntary Partnership Agreement on Forest Law Enforcement, Governance, and Trade which will open widely the doors for Vietnamese wooden products to enter the EU’s market. Certainly, the prerequisite is that domestic timber enterprises actively join with farmers in the eco-afforestation chain, create a source of 100 percent clean wood materials, and achieve the Forest Stewardship Council certificate.

The first forest plantations grown under the FSC standards in Gio Linh District in the central province of Quang Tri. (Photo: SGGP) Workers transport FSC-certified plantation timber to the processing area. (Photo: SGGP)

Inside the largest handicraft wood processing facility in Binh Dinh Province of Tien Dat Furniture Corporation which specializes in exporting furniture to the UK, France, and the US. (Photo: SGGP) Wooden furniture products are produced in a modern, closed production line to ensure the quality and design. (Photo: SGGP) Workers process handicraft products made from FSC-certified plantation timber. (Photo: SGGP)

By Ngoc Oai, Nguyen Hoang – Translated by Thuy Doan