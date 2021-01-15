Vietnam exports 1.37 billion medical masks in 2020

December alone witnessed over 30 major local businesses ship medical face masks overseas, with the total export volume reaching approximately 71 million units, representing a sharp decline of 59 percent compared to figures from November.



The volume of export activities returned to normal after May 2020, following a resolution implemented by the Government regarding licensing for the export of medical face masks, with items granted permission to be exported without facing any caps on export quantity.

After these changes came into effect, the country exported more than 181 million and 236 million medical masks in May and June, respectively. Despite this, the export volume of medical masks in July and August endured a downward trajectory caused by a second wave of COVID-19 cases in the nation.