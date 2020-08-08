Vietnam exports 3.9 million tonnes of rice in seven months

Export volume fell 1.4 percent but increased by 10.9 percent in value over the same period last year.



The department also said that in the first half of this year, the Philippines ranked first in Vietnam's rice export market with nearly 37 percent of total rice exports.

Vietnam exported 1.4 million tonnes of rice to the Philippines, raking in US$635 million , up 13.3 percent and 30.5 percent, respectively, over the same period last year.

Other markets with strong growth in rice exports included Senegal (up 19.6 times), Indonesia (2.8 times) and China (nearly 90 percent).

Vietnam’s average rice export price in the first six months hit $487.6 per tonne, 13 percent higher than the same period in 2019.