Vietnam exports 850 million masks in eight months

In August alone, local enterprises shipped 135 million medical masks abroad, according to the General Department of Vietnam Customs.

The masks were mainly fabric, fine dust masks, cotton and medical masks.

The largest importers were Japan, the Republic of Korea, Germany and the US. In addition, masks were also exported to Hong Kong, Singapore, Poland, Australia, China, Laos and South Africa.

Masks have been a highlight of Vietnamese exports during the pandemic.

Textile and garment enterprises have also quickly adapted machinery and raw materials to make anti-bacterial fabric masks, medical masks and protective goods to fill the gaps when processing orders were delayed.

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to rage in many countries, the demand for masks is still increasing.

Regarding the quality of export masks, the Ministry of Industry and Trade has warned exporters to learn carefully about the function of consulting and testing, especially when businesses want to issue certificates for export to the EU and US markets.

