Vietnam exports more than 415 million face masks worldwide

The General Department of Vietnam Customs reported that in April, the total volume of face masks that Vietnamese enterprises have exported was 88.19 million face masks, worth US$34 million. Of which, according to customs declarations, they were mainly cloth face masks, fine dustproof face masks, 100-percent cotton face masks, and double-layer cotton face masks.



Around 36.88 million face masks were produced and exported under processing contracts while around 51.3 million face masks were exported for non-commercial purposes.



Vietnamese-made face masks have been exported to some large markets, including Japan with 32.7 million masks, South Korea with 17.1 million masks, Germany with 11.1 million masks, the US with 10.4 million masks, Hong Kong (China) with 4.1 million masks, Singapore with 1.8 million masks, Poland with 1.5 million masks, Australia with 1.5 million masks, China with 1.5 million masks, Laos with 1.2 million masks, and South Africa with 1.1 million masks.



Since January 1, the total export volume of face masks of Vietnam reached 415.7 million masks, worth $63.19 million.

By Van Phuc – Translated by Thuy Doan