Vietnam Furniture Matching Week kicks off in HCMC

Various online and offline events will be arranged until April 19 to foster trade opportunities between Vietnamese manufacturers and foreign buyers.



Visitors at the Vietnam Furniture Matching Week in HCMC (Photo: SGGP) More than 10,000 products are being showcased at a virtual exhibition at hopefairs.com. The platform also hosts numerous webinars and broadcasts by HAWA and foreign partners.

HAWA President Nguyen Quoc Khanh said the Vietnam Furniture Matching Week is hoped to address bottlenecks in trade activities in the world’s furniture market, which has been hindered by COVID-19.

A highlight of the trade show is the “Furniture Sourcing Day” on April 14, with the participation of over 400 representatives of foreign buyers, producers, and businesses in the handicraft and wood industry.

Furthermore, two major symposiums focusing on the building of firm management systems to meet sustainable purchasing demand, and export opportunities for wooden products and handicrafts via Amazon will be held to pass on information to local firms.