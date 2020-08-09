Vietnam has 42,187 rooftop solar power projects





Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Hoang Quoc Vuong said that Vietnam had a fast speed of development of rooftop solar power system and partly met the demand for electricity consumption. However, new investment projects are facing many difficulties and problems in fact.According to the Ministry of Industry and Trade's policy, new projects are allowed to connect with the system in areas with possibly releasing capacity. The ministry will continue creating favorable investment conditions for projects following the Decision No. 13/2020/QĐ-TTg of the Prime Minister.

By Phuc Hau-Translated by Huyen Huong