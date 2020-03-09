Vietnam has chances for exporting rice to Africa

According to the United States Department of Agriculture, Africa's import demand for rice in 2020 is estimated at 15.7 million tons, of which Senegal may have to import 1.3 million tons.



According to the Food and Agriculture Organization, last year, Senegal imported about 1.5 million tons of rice, an increase of 15 percent compared to 2018 due to poor rice production in the Senegal River valley, down about 100,000 tons.



In 2019, Vietnam's rice exports to Senegal increased sharply, but the price of rice dropped.

In this market, Vietnamese rice has to compete with Indian, Pakistan, Thailand, China, Brazil, Argentina, Uruguay, United States, Malaysia and Cambodia.



