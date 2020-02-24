Vietnam has not banned flights linking with RoK for COVID-19: official

Speaking to the VNA, Deputy Minister Le Anh Tuan further added that RoK passengers who have booked or bought tickets to Vietnam have canceled their plans and currently flights from Vietnam only carry RoK passengers back to their country.

As there are no passengers, airlines have suspended flights from Vietnam to Daegu city which is described as the epicenter of the disease in the RoK, the official said, stressing that authorities are closely watching the situation there.

Earlier, on February 21, the Civil Aviation Administration of Vietnam issued a press statement affirming that the information alleging that there is a ban of flights between Vietnam and the RoK as well as between Vietnam and Japan is a fabrication.

Vietnamplus