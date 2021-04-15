Vietnam has second highest rate of cryptocurrency use

There has been a recent boom of cryptocurrencies (bitcoin) in Vietnam as investors realize the potential of this currency, while the government and experts have constantly been warning of possible risks, including Cybercrime. Cryptocurrency has not been recognized as a legitimate means of payment in Vietnam.



The price of bitcoin has risen to US$57,000 per Vietnamese dong. Moreover, with the emergence of new cryptocurrency Pi, the Vietnamese crypto market early 2021 saw a large influx of new investors.

Statista company’s survey of global customers has showed the second highest rate of cryptocurrency use in the survey was recorded in Vietnam just after Nigeria. With millions of dollars traded every month, bitcoin exchanges are prey to cybercriminals.

Mr. Chris Connell, Managing Director of Kaspersky Asia Pacific (APAC) region, said that there will be more new bitcoin virtual crypto currency investors in the Southeast Asia region adding that Vietnam is one of the leading countries in this transition; therefore, people should have more knowledge or understanding of security measures.





By Kim Thanh - Translated by Anh Quan