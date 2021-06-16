Vietnam imposes 47.64 percent anti-dumping tax on Thai cane sugar imports

Sugarcane farmers face difficulties because cheap sugarcane, subsidized sugar pour heavily into Vietnam. (Photo: SGGP)

Decision No.1578/QD-BCT signed on June 15 clearly states that Vietnam officially imposes anti-dumping and anti-subsidy duties on some cane sugar products originating from Thailand at the rate of 47.64 percent for five years. This decision can be reviewed following the law.



Previously, on February 9, 2021, based on the preliminary investigation results, the MoIT issued Decision No.477/QD-BCT to apply temporary anti-dumping and anti-subsidy measures to some sugar cane products imported from Thailand.



The Ministry of Industry and Trade started investigating the case on September 21, 2020, after assessing the request of the representative of the domestic sugar industry.



Based on the information provided by domestic manufacturers, the Government of Thailand, and related parties, the MoIT carefully reviewed and evaluated the level of dumping and subsidies of Thai cane sugar products, the damage to the domestic sugar industry, as well as socio-economic impacts, including impacts on downstream industries and consumers.



The investigation results showed that cane sugar products imported from Thailand, including refined sugar and raw sugar, were subsidized and dumped at a level of 47.64 percent.



Hence, the domestic cane sugar industry suffered heavy damage because subsidized sugar shipments from Thailand surged sharply in 2020 to nearly 1.3 million tons, up 330.4 percent compared to 2019.







By Van Phuc – Translated by Thanh Nha