Vietnam imposes anti-dumping duties on imported BOPP films

The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) has recently issued the Decision No.1900/QD-BCT on the official application of anti-dumping measures on some plastic products and plastic products made from propylene-based polymers, commonly known as BOPP films, imported from China, Thailand, and Malaysia.
The official anti-dumping duty ranges from 9.05 percent to 23.71 percent.

Before coming to the above decision to impose anti-dumping tax, the MoIT launched an investigation from August 2019 and found that the domestic BOPP film industry suffered significantly during the recent years. This has been shown by sharp declines in sales, revenues, profits, market share, and production capacity.

By Le Dung – Translated by Gia Bao

