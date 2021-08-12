Vietnam introduces products at Hong Kong Food Expo 2021





A number of other trade fairs including Hong Kong International Wine & Spirits Fair, Hong Kong International Tea Fair, Home Delights Expo, and Beauty & Wellness Expo, also kicked off at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre on August 12.According to Vietnamese Consul General in Hong Kong (China) Pham Binh Dam, Hong Kong is a large trade transshipment center, and the annual food expo always attracts a large number of food producers, importers and exporters all over the world.This year’s event saw the participation of over 880 enterprises worldwide. It aims to introduce and promote the food industry of Hong Kong and other countries.The expo also offers a good chance for businesses to promote their trademarks and look for importers and exporters in the field of food production and technology. It is expected to welcome over 20,000 visitors per day.In 2019, the event attracted 1,578 producers, traders and distributors of food and beverages, food-related products and services from Australia, Canada, mainland China, India, Indonesia, Iran, Japan, Kazakhstan, the Republic of Korea, Malaysia, Mexico, Norway, Poland, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Taiwan (China), Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, the US and Vietnam.Last year, the food expo was not held due to complicated developments of the Covid-19 pandemic.

VNA