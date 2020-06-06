  1. Business

Vietnam invests VND 1.2 trillion in construction of Ledana Industrial Park

The Prime Minister has just decided infrastructure construction and business investment of Ledana Industrial Park in Loc Thanh Commune, Loc Ninh District, Binh Phuoc Province.

Accordingly, the project has a total capital of VND 1.2 trillion (US$ 51.6 million), including contributed capital of VND 200 billion (nearly US$ 8.6 million) from Le Dai Nam International Joint Stock Company as the investor.

The People’s Committee of Binh Phuoc Province is responsible for directing the Binh Phuoc Management Board of Economic Zone about requesting investors to build the project within five years, counting from the date of issuing the investment policy decision. 

Additionally, the Provincial People’s Committee is responsible for directing the project’s supervision and evaluation processes.

By Hoang Bac- Translated by Huyen Huong

