Vietnam, Japan further promote agricultural cooperation

At the dialogue, Vietnamese Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Nguyen Xuan Cuong and Japanese Minister of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries Kotaro Nogami reviewed cooperation results between the two ministries in the past period, and agreed to jointly implement the Mid-term and long-term Vision on agricultural cooperation between the two countries in the 2020 -2024 period, concentrating on completing agricultural infrastructure, including irrigation works, infrastructure facilities to support agricultural value chains, protecting the environment and responding to climate change.

Especially, the two sides will also work closely to promote investment by private enterprises and apply technological advances to improve the governance capacity of agricultural value chains.

Japan will support Vietnam in policy-making and training high-quality human resources in agriculture, expanding pilot models and, tapping potential and strengths of localities.

Cuong said the two sides can promote two-way trade in agricultural products as Japan is a country with a very modern and potential agriculture.

Japan has been developing deeply and modernly in technology, agricultural processing and it is also a good human resources training centre for agricultural development, he noted.

According to Nogami, Vietnam ranks 6th among the agricultural product importers of Japan, so the new vision that the two sides have just signed will help promote value chain development and expand investment opportunities between the two countries.

At the Vietnam-Japan Public-Private Agricultural Cooperation Forum, which attracted the participation of 100 enterprises of the two nations, Cuong said the Vietnamese Government always accompanies and creates opportunities for businesses to develop.

Vietnam wants to attract and cooperate with enterprises to invest in and apply high technologies in agricultural production, processing, preservation and distribution of agricultural products and foodstuff, he stressed.

The MARD expects Japanese businesses to create joint venture partnerships, and closely and trustworthy cooperate with Vietnamese businesses and farmers, he added.

The close cooperation between the two ministries, the willingness of private enterprises, the creativity and industriousness of farmers is opening up great opportunities for sustainable agricultural development for mutual benefits of both nations, Cuong stated.

The first period of the Mid-term and long-term Vision on agricultural cooperation between the two countries in the 2015-2019 period focused on supporting Vietnam's agriculture in building food value chains, responding to climate change and training high quality human resources.

A total of 11 technical assistance projects using non-refundable official development assistance and Japanese loans-funded projects were implemented in the framework of the Vision with a total investment of about US$750 million.

Vietnamplus