Vietnam launches free trade agreement portal

According to the Minister of Industry and Trade Mr. Tran Tuan Anh, this is the first time Vietnam has an intelligent and advanced online lookup tool for the business community and Vietnamese users.Up to now, Vietnam has signed 14 regional and bilateral free trade agreements so far, of which 13 have been implemented. After completing the negotiated free trade agreements, Vietnam will establish free trade relations with the most important partner countries in the world, creating a sustainable foundation for strengthening and promoting trade exchange, bilateral investment, enhancing international economic integration in the region and worldwide.The launching ceremony was held by the Ministry of Industry and Trade in the capital city of Hanoi yesterday.

By Phuc Van- Translated by Huyen Huong