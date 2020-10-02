  1. Business

Vietnam- Mercosur Business Networking Webinar 2020 held in Ho Chi Minh City

SGGP
Vietnam- Mercosur Business Networking Webinar 2020 was held in Ho Chi Minh City and was live at fanpage of Vietnam Trade Promotion Agency under the Ministry of Trade and Industry yesterday. 

(Photo: Vietnam Trade Promotion Agency)

(Photo: Vietnam Trade Promotion Agency)

The Trade Promotion Agency in coordination with the European-American Market Department and the Trade Department of the Vietnam Embassy in Brazil and Argentina co-organized the event. 

The Vietnam- Mercosur Business Networking Webinar 2020 has taken place from October 1-3 with a participation of nearly 60 importers from Mercosur and more than 150 trustworthy Vietnamese exporters in the fields of medicine, pharmaceutical materials, medical equipment for pandemic prevention and control, Bazzar- style furniture, handicrafts, processed food, rice production, footwear, garment and textile, textile and plastic materials, dried fruits and nuts, wine and beefs, etc. 


By Dung Le- Translated by Huyen Huong

Tags:

Other news

See more