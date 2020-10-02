Vietnam- Mercosur Business Networking Webinar 2020 held in Ho Chi Minh City





The Trade Promotion Agency in coordination with the European-American Market Department and the Trade Department of the Vietnam Embassy in Brazil and Argentina co-organized the event.The Vietnam- Mercosur Business Networking Webinar 2020 has taken place from October 1-3 with a participation of nearly 60 importers from Mercosur and more than 150 trustworthy Vietnamese exporters in the fields of medicine, pharmaceutical materials, medical equipment for pandemic prevention and control, Bazzar- style furniture, handicrafts, processed food, rice production, footwear, garment and textile, textile and plastic materials, dried fruits and nuts, wine and beefs, etc.

By Dung Le- Translated by Huyen Huong