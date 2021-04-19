Vietnam National Brand Week launched in HCM City

A number of forum and seminars on Vietnam’s national brands will be held in Hanoi and HCM City during the event, which runs through April 25.

The event is expected to help promote Vietnam as a producer of high-quality goods and services, boost foreign trade and enhance national competitiveness while calling for concerted efforts from ministries and business community in developing national brands in Vietnam.

Addressing the launching ceremony, Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade and Vice Chairman of the National Brand Council Do Thang Hai said Vietnam is viewed as a global bright spot for its rise in national brand value and socio-economic achievements over the past several years.

According to Hai, Vietnam posted the fastest-growing national brand in 2020, with value surging 29 percent to US$319 billion, on the list of the world’s 100 most valuable national brands compiled by the London-based independent brand valuation and strategy consultancy Brand Finance. The country climbed nine places from 42nd last year to 33rd.

Vietnam also moved up three places from 50th to 47th in the Global Soft Power Index 2021, which ranks the world’s top 60 soft power nations, according to the Brand Finance Global Soft Power Index Report. Vietnam was the only country in ASEAN to be upgraded in the global soft power rankings.

