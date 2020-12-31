Vietnam prioritises development of key seaports

Speaking at a seminar on the master plan for Vietnam’s seaport system development in the 2021-2030, with a vision to 2050 held by the ministry’s Vietnam Maritime Administration (VMA) on December 30, Deputy Minister Nhat highlighted the considerable development in both quality and quality of the national seaport system in recent years, saying this basically meets the development goals set in the approved plan.



The seaport system has contributed to creating a momentum for the development of coastal economic, industrial and urban zones, ensuring import-export activities and transport of commodities through seaports, thus meeting requirements on socio-economic development and international economic integration, he said.

In the 2000s, the total output of goods through seaports nationwide stood at about 82 million tonnes. The figure rose to 654 million tonnes in 2019 and is expected to reach 670 million tonnes in 2020.

Nhat said that developing marine infrastructure is also needed to promote the national socio-economic development, and meet the increasing demand of import-export, multinational transport activities.

Under the master plan, the volume of cargo handled through ports will be 1.14 – 1.42 billion tonnes a year by 2030. Ports nationwide are set to serve 10.1 – 10.3 million passengers per year. By 2050, the volume of cargo is expected to increase to 2.8 – 3.3 tonnes, and the number of passengers to 14.4 to 15.1 million passengers per year.

According to statistics of the VMA, as of 2019, Vietnam had 588 harbours, four times higher than in 2000. The total volume of cargo handled through ports reached 664.6 million tonnes, eight times higher than in 2000.

The total cost for Vietnam's seaport infrastructure development to 2030 is estimated at about VND150 trillion (US$6.5 billion ) to VND200 trillion (nearly $8.7 bilion) excluding investment for specialised ports and wharves.

Vietnam’s seaport development remains on track, with several deep-water seaports in operation in the northern and southern regions and others expected to be built in the central region.

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc recently issued a directive requesting the implementation of measures for effectively connecting transport infrastructure and lowering logistic costs, which now account for an average of 21 percent of a product’s price.

Logistics now account for 3 to 4 percent of GDP and post a rapid growth rate of 15 to 20 percent each year. The sector is expected to contribute 8 to 10 percent of GDP by 2025 thanks to lessons learned from logistics practices in developed countries.