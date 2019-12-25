Vietnam promotes handicraft products in India

The event is the second biggest of its kind in India after the annual international trade fair in New Delhi.The 2019 IIMTF attracted almost 1,000 exhibitors from India and 20 countries and territories across the world such as Egypt, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Afghanistan, Nepal, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Hong Kong, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, China, and Vietnam.Various kinds of products in the fields of innovation, handicraft, food, automobile, education, and information technology were offered at the event.A number of trade exchanges and workshops were held as part of the fair to help businesses share experience and seek cooperation opportunities.According to statistics of the General Department of Vietnam Customs, trade between Vietnam and India reached US$ 10.3 billion in the first 11 months of 2019, a year-on-year rise of 3.6 percent.Of which, Vietnam exported US$ 6.25 billion worth of goods, up 2 percent compared to the same period last year.In January-November, Vietnam posted a trade surplus of US$ 2.2 billion with India. Notably, Vietnam’s exports of handicraft products, rattan products and carpets to India for the first time exceeded US$ 10 million, up over 134 percent year-on-year.

VNA