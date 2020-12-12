Vietnam ready to receive Japanese investment shift

The PM stated that Japan is the most important economic partner and the largest supplier of ODA and bilateral concessional loans of Vietnam. Japan has contributed actively to the socio-economic development of Vietnam.



He also affirmed that Vietnam would always create all favorable conditions and solve all difficulties for Japanese enterprises to do business successfully in Vietnam. He pledged that the country would always use publicly, transparently, and effectively all ODA sources and be ready to welcome the shift of Japanese investors to Vietnam.



On the same day, the PM also had a meeting with the UK Secretary of State for International Trade Elizabeth Truss, who was visiting Vietnam to sign the agreed minutes on the conclusion of UK-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (UKVFTA) negotiations. Through UK trade secretary Elizabeth Truss, the PM sent an invitation to UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson to visit Vietnam at the earliest possible time.





By Phan Thao – Translated by Thanh Nha