Vietnam ready to resume fresh fruit export to US market





The Vietnamese Plant Protection Department in cooperation with the US Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) suggested sending APHIS staffs from the capital city of Hanoi to HCMC for irradiation treatment inspection.

A staff of the Vietnamese Plant Protection Department and US expert check fresh dragon fruits before exporting to US market.

APHIS staffs started working at Son Son Irradiation Center after conducting the isolation requirement and having SARS-CoV-2 negative result certificate.

In March, American experts had to go back home due to the complicated Covid-19 pandemic situation resulting in suspension of exporting fresh fruits to the market.On September 2, the US decided to send phytosanitary experts to the Southeast Asian country for working amid the Covid-19 well-control.The US has allowed to import six Vietnamese fresh fruits such as dragon fruit, rambutan, longan, lychee, star apple and mango so far with a total turn-over of around US$20 million a year.In the upcoming time, the Vietnamese Plant Protection Department will closely work with US Embassy in Vietnam, the US Department of Agriculture to promptly solve every issue related to trade in plant-based agricultural products, contributing to the bilateral trade promotion.From March 25 up to now, Vietnam has exported over 2,000 tons of fresh fruits to the US market, contributing to supporting farmers and enterprises in the current period of Covid-19.

By Thanh Hai- Translated by Huyen Huong