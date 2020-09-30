Vietnam Reform and Development Forum 2020 opens

The forum was organized to discuss how to harness opportunities emerging from the Covid-19 pandemic to support a robust recovery and sustain longer-term growth.



Speaking at the ceremony, Planning and Investment Minister Nguyen Chi Dung stressed the Vietnam Reform and Development Forum 2020 was held at the time when the country is preparing for the 13th National Party Congress and implementing the development strategies for the period 2021 - 2030 and economy growth plan for 2021 – 2025.

Moreover, the Covid-19 pandemic has dramatically impacted on all aspects of the country’s socio-economy which requires Vietnam to make difficult adjustments to its medium-term development plan and long-term strategy but also brings about more opportunities for the Southeast Asian country.

He added that Vietnam has had strong growth and impressive accomplishments. Per capita income reached US$2,800 and residents’ quality of living condition is improved; yet the Covid-19 pandemic is threatening all achievements.

Thanks to entire machinery of state’s determination to fight against the disease, Vietnam has well controlled it but the country is facing difficulties and challenges in the future. To overcome and grow more, the government of Vietnam will make most of its advantages and opportunities to change.

Minister Dung expressed to learn experience from other countries and listen to opinions as well as consultations from experts especially those from the World Bank and Germany.

The Vietnam Reform and Development Forum is the biggest policy dialogue of the year between the Government of Vietnam and development partners.

Planning and Investment Minister Nguyen Chi Dung, Carolyn Turk, World Bank Country Director for Vietnam and Australian Ambassador to Vietnam H.E Robyn Mudie attended the forum.

The forum took place during the Covid-19 pandemic; therefore, it was held online and offiline at the International Conference Center at 11 Le Hong Phong Streets in Hanoi.

By Anh Phuong – Translated by Dan Thuy