Vietnam sees trade surplus at US$17 billion

Of which, total export value was estimated at $27.5 billion, down by 0.7 percent, and total import value was estimated at $24 billion, up 5.6 percent.



In comparison with the same period last year, the country's export value increased by 18 percent, and the import value increased by 11.6 percent.



Vietnam's trade balance was estimated to have a surplus of $3.5 billion in September and of $17 billion in the first nine months of this year.





By Van Phuc – Translated by Bao Nghi