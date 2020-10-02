  1. Business

Vietnam sees trade surplus at US$17 billion

SGGP
According to the General Department of Vietnam Customs, the total import-export value of Vietnam in September was estimated at US$51.5 billion, up 2.1 percent over the previous month.
Of which, total export value was estimated at $27.5 billion, down by 0.7 percent, and total import value was estimated at $24 billion, up 5.6 percent.

In comparison with the same period last year, the country's export value increased by 18 percent, and the import value increased by 11.6 percent.

Vietnam's trade balance was estimated to have a surplus of $3.5 billion in September and of $17 billion in the first nine months of this year.

By Van Phuc – Translated by Bao Nghi

Tags:

Other news

See more