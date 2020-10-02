Vietnam sees trade surplus at US$17 billion

Of which, total export value was estimated at $27.5 billion, down by 0.7 percent, and total import value was estimated at $24 billion, up 5.6 percent.
In comparison with the same period last year, the country's export value increased by 18 percent, and the import value increased by 11.6 percent.
Vietnam's trade balance was estimated to have a surplus of $3.5 billion in September and of $17 billion in the first nine months of this year.
In comparison with the same period last year, the country's export value increased by 18 percent, and the import value increased by 11.6 percent.
Vietnam's trade balance was estimated to have a surplus of $3.5 billion in September and of $17 billion in the first nine months of this year.