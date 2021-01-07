  1. Business

Vietnam still depends on materials, spare parts overseas

SGGP
The number of level-1 suppliers of Samsung Vietnam raised from 35 enterprises in 2018 to 42 in 2020 while the number of level-2 suppliers surged from 157 to 170,  according to a report from the Ministry of Industry and Trade.

At the moment, there are three enterprises meeting the requirements of becoming Toyota suppliers.

The Ministry of Industry and Trade informed that the country’s internal industrial production capacity is still limited and depends on FDI enterprises; import activities continue to increase, especially the importation of raw materials for export productions. 

Besides that, Vietnam still has to import a large amount of machinery, equipment, spare parts and raw materials to serve the production of domestic industries.


By Van Phuc – Translated by Huyen Huong

