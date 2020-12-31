Vietnam to have 26 airports by 2030: CAAV

Investment in the 2020-2030 period is estimated at some VND365.1 trillion (US$16 billion), and the figure for the 2030-2050 one, VND866.36 trillion.

It will be sourced from official development assistance (ODA), the State budget, loans from financial institutions, and public-private partnerships.

The Government will provide incentives for aviation infrastructure investors and help them take the initiative in the mobilisation and disbursement of capital.

Four new airports will be built in the 2030-2050 period, including a second in Hanoi and three others in Lai Chau city in Lai Chau province, Na San in Son La province, and Cao Bang city in Cao Bang province, all of which are in Vietnam’s north.

The priority to 2030 will be on the first phase of Long Thanh International Airport, serving HCMC, and Terminal 3 at the city’s existing Tan Son Nhat International Airport.

Terminal 3 and the southern airfield at Hanoi’s Noi Bai International Airport and the expansion of airports in Da Nang and Cam Ranh are also high on the agenda.

Vietnamplus