Vietnamese businesses massively import breeding pigs from Thailand

According to the department, businesses spent as much as US$8.1 million to import 11,411 of breeding pigs in the first half this year, a year on year increase of 32 percent.



Of these pigs imported from Thailand accounted for 50.6 percent, Canada 33.2 percent, the US 15.8 percent and Taiwan (China) 0.4 percent; 50.6 percent of the gilts were imported through Lao Bao Border Gate in Quang Tri Province, 38.8 percent through Tan Son Nhat Airport in HCMC and 10.6 percent through Noi Bai Airport in Hanoi.

The average import price was $707 a pig, down 52.9 percent against the same period last year. The highest import price was $4,420 a pig from Taiwan. It was followed by Canada with $1,036, the US with $792 and Thailand $436.

After the African swine fever was put under control, the market has been severely short of market hogs and pork as well as gilts. The price of breeding stock skyrockets to VND2.7-3 million a pig causing farmers unaffordable for repopulation. In order to meet the domestic demand of breeding pigs, the ministry has permitted businesses’ import.

Head of the Department of Livestock Production Nguyen Xuan Duong said that the breeding pig price from Thailand makes up only 62 percent of the average level in markets, 10 percent of the price from Taiwan and 42 percent of the price from Canada.

Economic experts said that with the current pig price, in case the reproductive productivity of breeding pigs from Thailand accounts for only 50 percent of those from other nations, it is still profitable in short term.

Reporting food supplies, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development said that the output of many types of meat, egg and dairy products has sharply increased. For the last six months, beef supply reached 187,500 tons, up 4.1 percent year on year while egg supply hit 7.22 billion eggs, up 11 percent. Despite falling 6 percent over the same period last year, the total pig herd in the country increased by nearly 700,000 ones compared to the beginning of this year to total 23 million pigs.

To continue curbing pig price in the market, the Department of Livestock Production suggested that the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, the Ministry of Industry and Trade and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs continue assisting businesses to seek meat import sources in line with the Prime Minister’s guidance. The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development should create the best condition for businesses to import live pigs for slaughter from neighboring nations to reduce pressure on domestic supply source.

By Van Phuc - Translated by Phuong Ho