Vietnamese busy at preparing Kitchen Gods Farewell Ceremony

The Lunar New Year ( Tet holiday), the biggest and the most important holiday in Vietnam, is approaching, Vietnamese are now bustlingly preparing for this special occasion.

Each year, although the celebration of Tet Holiday starts on the last day of December, according to lunar calendar, its preparation may commence from the 23rd of December with the Kitchen Gods Farewell Ceremony.



One week before Tet, Vietnamese people clean up their kitchen, buying foods, paper cloths and living carps, to offer farewell ceremony for Kitchen Gods.

It’s up to people’s requirement that the feast will include various food or people replace meat with vegetarian dishes.

Supermarkets such as Co.opmart and BigC are bustling with shoppers. These supermarkets also offer meals according to different taste.

Commodities are flooded traditional markets in these days and purchasing power has gone up; traders expected to sell all goods in stock to have prosperous Tet holidays.

In the day, some commodity items such as paper clothing, flowers, and confectioneries are sold as hot cake in Nhat Tao, Hoc Mon and Tan Chanh Hiep markets.

Vegetables, fruits and pork to Hoc Mon wholesale market increased yesterday. Head of the market’s management board Le Hoang Phong said around 2,385 tons of commodities were transported to the market yesterday.

By Thi Hong - Translated by Dan Thuy