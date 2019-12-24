Vietnamese consumers increasingly buy imported pork online

According to the Ho Chi Minh City customs department’s figure in 11 months this year, approximately 280,000 tons of meat of various kinds worth US$546 million have been imported into Vietnam, an increase of 1.86 times in the quantity and value compared to the same period last year.



Apart from it, the municipal Department of Industry and Trade said that the ASF crisis has pushed imports to imports of 13,231 tons of pork from Brazil, Poland, Canada, the US, German and Australia.

The meat has been transported to the city as of December 10 up by 117 percent compared to the same period in 2018.

Presently, housewives can easily buy imported pork with clear indications of origin in groups in social networks. Surprisingly, imported meat is slightly cheaper than that in traditional markets or supermarkets.

Mrs. Nam Ngoc in Thai An condo in Nguyen Van Qua Street in district 12 said that her daughter and neighbors together ordered imported pork in internet. At first, she feared that the online meat is not as good as that in supermarket but later, she felt the meat was very good.

Online shop owners said that the meat imported by giant companies, they just cried in their facebook to receive orders and then deliver. Because internet shop owner don’t have to spend money on hiring shops or fridges, they sell meat at competitive price; therefore, they enjoy large orders.

A trader in District 3 said that she imports tons of meat every months to distribute to restaurants and eateries citywide with full receipts.

Managers of several convenience stores said that in the peak season when pork price rose sharply, consumption declined by 15-20 percent even 30 percent.

Pork purchasing power declines sharply due to extremely high prices. Taking a tour of Tan Chanh Hiep Market in District 12 or markets in Go Vap District, plenty of pork was displayed in booths. A trader said that she now can sell around 80 kilogram while it had been 100 kilogram before.

Ministries of Agriculture and Rural Development, Industry and Trade urged enterprises to reduce pork price to support consumers. The Ministry of Industry and Trade has requested to set up inspection teams to curb speculation and impose stricter penalties on speculators. However, the heat of pork price is still hot, according to experts.

Chairman of Livestock Association in the southern province Dong Nai Nguyen Tri Cong said that it is a good sign that customers willingly use chilled meat because Vietnamese consumers consider raw meat from animals butchered at early morning markets as the freshest meat.

Chilled meat is meat preserved by chilling to and maintaining at no more than 7oC, 3oC for offal, immediately after slaughter. It is not only considered safer to consume but also offers a fresher taste due to a process called ageing, which allows the meat to age in its own juice refrigerated near zero temperature.

By THI HONG - Translated by UYEN PHUONG