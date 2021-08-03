Vietnamese dragon fruits seek export market in India, Pakistan

In 2020, the output of dragon fruits harvested in Binh Thuan Province reached nearly 700,000 tons. (Photo: SGGP)

This event is a part of the national program on trade promotion in 2021 to support dragon fruit growing localities, and enterprises and cooperatives that supply Vietnamese dragon fruits to update information on the current situation, trends, and market demand, search and connect with buyers, distribution systems, and importers in India and Pakistan. Thereby, it will strengthen the export promotion of fresh dragon fruits and products from Vietnam to these two potential new markets.



The conference is expected to take place on August 5.



According to the report of the Ministry of Industry and Trade, dragon fruit is grown in many localities across the country. However, the capital of this agricultural product is Binh Thuan Province. According to the Department of Agriculture and Rural Development of Binh Thuan Province, the province currently has 33,750 hectares of dragon fruits, of which 11,000 hectares meet the VietGAP standards, and 517 hectares meet the GlobalGAP ones. In 2020, the output of dragon fruits harvested here reached nearly 700,000 tons.



For a long time, Binh Thuan dragon fruits have been mainly exported to the Chinese market. Recently, the Covid-19 pandemic has affected the export of agricultural products to China in general and Vietnamese dragon fruits in particular. Some border gates stop customs clearance for some time to control the pandemic, leading to a backlog of goods. Therefore, accelerating trade promotion and seeking new markets for Vietnamese dragon fruit and agricultural products is the current new requirement.

By Van Phuc - Translated by Thanh Nha