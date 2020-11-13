Vietnamese enterprises desire to have goods distribution center in US

The Center for Foreign Service and International Conference (FSC) coordinated with the Business Association of Overseas Vietnamese and the Vietnamese Entrepreneurs Association in the United States to perform the event.Speaking at the conference, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Vietnam to the US Ha Kim Ngoc said that more than 3,000 overseas Vietnamese enterprises have been granted business certificates in their hometown. Among them, many businesses have become representatives of Vietnamese products and brand names via goods distribution channels in the US.The Mekong Delta provinces with great advantages in agricultural production contributed over 50 percent of food production, nearly 70 percent of seafood export turnover and became one of the country’s largest export hubs. Meanwhile, the US is a large import market of Vietnamese goods in addition more than 2 million people owned about 300,000 business establishments throughout the 50 states. Therefore, the connection between US enterprises and local businesses will open great opportunities for increasing the amount of exported cargos to the US, especially the agricultural products of the Mekong Delta such as fruits and seafood, processed foods, etc.As this reason, Vietnamese enterprises desire to have goods distribution center in the US.Within the framework of the conference, six cooperation agreements on cargo export between 12 domestic and US enterprises with a total value of US$200 million were signed.

By Thuy Hai- Translated by Huyen Huong