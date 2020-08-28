Vietnamese enterprises strengthen investments abroad

In the first eight months of the year, the total investment of Vietnamese enterprises with new certificates and adjusted projects overseas reached US$330.2 million, up 15.8 percent compared with the same period last year.
Among them, there were 86 projects with newly granted certificates of investment registration, reaching at nearly US$218.5 million (up 21.3 percent over the same period) and increasing 25 times of projects with US$111.8 million adjusted investment capital, up 13.3 percent over the same period in 2019.
Vietnamese enterprises have invested abroad in 13 fields. In which, processing and manufacturing industry take the lead with ten new projects and six adjusted capital projects worth US$225.7 million of total registered capital, accounting for 68.4 percent of total investment capital.
The accommodation and food and beverage services ranked the second with the total investment of US$39.6 million, accounting for nearly 12 percent of total investment capital, followed by business and retail sectors and communication.
Among 24 countries and territories that have received capital from Vietnamese enterprises, Germany leads with four new investment projects worth US$92.6 million of total registered investment capital, accounting for 28 percent of total investment capital. Laos ranked second with US$86.7 million, accounting for 26.3 percent, followed by Myanmar, the United States, Singapore, etc.
