Vietnamese firms advised to promote online sale in Singapore

According to the Vietnamese Trade Office in Singapore, as many as 21 out of 25 global leading logistics service providers are headquartered in Singapore – a major information, commercial, financial and logistics centre of the region and the world.



Vietnamese lychees are sold in Singapore's supermarket. — VNA/VNS Photo The Southeast Asian country is also a major international air transit hub, which is a very important gateway to Asia and particularly Southeast Asia.

If Vietnamese businesses can expand their exports to Singapore, they will have great opportunities to approach international partners who are present in the country, increasing the value of exports and brands of their goods.

Joining e-commerce activities, enterprises will have high interaction with consumers so that they can flexibly adjust production in accordance the demand of customers.

This will help enterprises save production costs and take the initiative in controlling their brands, the Vietnamese Trade Office said.

Singapore is now home to numerous e-commerce platforms such as Shopee, Lazada, Amazon.sg, Qoo10, Ezbuy and Ebay.

In order to bring goods to the Singapore market in general and the e-commerce platform system in the country in particular, Vietnamese enterprises can set up their own companies in Singapore or find Singaporean importers.

The Singapore market is very suitable for small and medium-sized enterprises to begin cross-border sales, the Vietnamese Trade Office said.