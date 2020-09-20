Vietnamese firms allowed to resume seafood export to Saudi Arabia





Nearly three years since an import suspension order for Vietnamese seafood products, SFDA agreed to resume trade with the efforts of the Ministry of Industry and Trade, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development of Vietnam and the country’s representative agencies in Saudi Arabia to promote and call for relevant Saudi Arabian agencies to support trading reconnection between the both sides.The import suspension order was due to Vietnamese shrimp and pangasius production and processing establishments which failed to meet the requirements of food hygiene and disease safety.

By Dung Le- Translated by Huyen Huong