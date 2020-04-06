Vietnamese foods exported to Pakistan must have Halal certificate





Pursuant to the new requirement, the product label will be written in both Urdu and English, the logo of the Halal certification body shall be printed on packaging.Besides that, the imported products must attach certification of Islamic standard granted by functional authorities.Pakistan is considered as a huge potential market for Vietnamese products.Currently, the Vietnamese peppercorn accounts for 90 percent of the consumer market share in the country.During the passing years, Pakistan has maintained the largest tea importer of Vietnam with increasing turnover. In 2019, the total turnover of tea imported from Vietnam to Pakistan hit nearly US$ 60 million.Vietnam and Pakistan have a huge potential for promoting trade development, especially in the context in which the both countries have formed quite adequate legal corridors through government-level cooperation documents.

By Ha Van- Translated by Huyen Huong