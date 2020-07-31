Vietnamese green mango exports to Australia double in H1

During the period, a total 124 tonnes of Vietnamese green mangoes were imported into Australia, an increase of 51 tonnes against the same period last year.

According to a report by ABC Rural, the competition from Vietnamese mangoes has made the price in Southern Territories drop around 40 percent, from about AUD80 (US$63) per tray last year to AUD50 (US$35) per tray this year.

Most of the exported green mangoes were being sold to restaurants, not supermarkets, where they were used in Southeast Asian cuisine.

Since July 20, Vietnamese durian has been jointly promoted in Australia by Vietnamese Commercial Affairs Office in Australia and the New South Wales-based ASEAN company. The firm has imported seven tonnes of frozen durian from the Southeast Asian country.

Frozen durian products which are mainly imported from Asian countries such as Thailand, Malaysia, China, and Vietnam, are increasingly finding favour among Australian consumers.

Vietnamplus